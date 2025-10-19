CAF Champions League: South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns Trounce Remo Stars 1-5

Mamelodi Sundowns have dispatched Nigerian champions Remo Stars 1-5 in the second preliminary round tie of the CAF Champions League in a one-sided affair at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Remo came into the clash needing a much-desired result following their loss to Katsina United, the third in four games for the Ogun-based team.

However, it was the South Africans, runners-up in last season’s edition of Africa’s premier club competition, that broke the deadlock, taking the lead just 12 minutes into the clash.

Tashreeq Matthews struck just at the edge of the box with a brilliant finish to hand the away team the advantage.

Both teams appeared to be heading to the tunnel with the scoreline intact. But Namibian striker, Peter Shalulile, beat his man to slot the ball past Obassa Adebiyi in goal with three minutes before the 45th-minute mark.

The second half began with Sundowns probing Remo. That pressure paid off in the 61st minute when Khuliso Mudau broke from the flanks, laying the ball for Portuguese star, Miguel Reisinho, who tapped in from close range.

A dominant 5️⃣ goal performance from Masandawana! See you at Loftus for the second leg next Sunday. Remo Stars (76’ Olasupo) 1️⃣➖5️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns (12’ Matthews, 41’ Shalulile, 61’ Reisinho, 74’ Sales, 84’ Ntsabeleng)#Sundowns #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #AreyengMasandawana pic.twitter.com/bg6OVKmnCR Advertisement — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 19, 2025

Remo poured forward to reduce the deficit with Samson Olasupo hitting the crossbar in the 72nd minute.

Moments later, Arthur Sales added his name to the scoresheet with a superb finish to make it 0-4 in Sundown’s favour.

Sundowns Dominant In Nigeria

Olasupo pulled one back for Coach Daniel Ogunmodede’s men. But the Pretoria-based South African champions restored the tally in the 85th minute through Tsiki Nsabeleng. That was his first goal in Masandawana colours!

Samson Olasupo cuts to his right and slams low after a layoff by Goita. (75) ✨ |1-4| : https://t.co/kZs6uYhc0F#CAFCL | #REMSUN pic.twitter.com/ZdeGHZ2V1p — Remo Stars Sports Club (@RemoStarsSC) October 19, 2025

The return leg of the fixture will take place on 26 October at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Remo have yet to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League. They are in their fourth continental campaign.