Ned Nwoko Breaks Silence Amid Marital Tension With Regina Daniels

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Ned Nwoko, has broken his silence after a viral video showed his wife, Regina Daniels, in distress.

In a post and short video shared on Instagram on Sunday, he described the 25-year-old Nollywood actress’ actions as “drug-influenced” and “unprovoked carnage”.

“Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem.

“She must continue her rehabilitation programme, or I fear for her life and safety,” the 64-year-old wrote.

The senator alleged that Regina went on a violent rampage in his absence, attacking three staff members and damaging property.

“She slapped and hit three staff in the past 48 hours and destroyed property, including cars and windows, for no just cause,” he alleged.

He added that she had moved to a place where she could have “unrestricted access to drugs”.

“The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria, especially in Jordan, where she will not have access to drugs. A clear-headed Regina would have taken Moon (her son) to the hospital, but instead she even threatened to kill our resident nurse (for exposing her drug abuse),” he wrote.

He also alleged that her close associates supplied her with drugs.

“While I took Moon to the hospital, chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main drug supplier.

“Another known supplier of drugs to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann,” the senator alleged.

Actress’ Outburst

On Saturday, a video of Regina Daniels shouting during a confrontation went viral.

“In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much,” she said in the footage.

But her brother, Ojeogwu Danhillman, also known as Sammy West, reacted on Instagram, accusing Nwoko of assaulting his sister and vowed to defend her.

“Anywhere wey man dey beat woman, whether na my sister or not, I go fight with my blood,” he wrote.

The cause of the altercation remains unclear.

Regina and her team have yet to respond publicly to Nwoko’s allegations.

This is not the first time the couple has faced public scrutiny.

Earlier in February, actress Chika Ike denied rumours linking her pregnancy to Nwoko, calling them “false and baseless.”

The speculation grew after Regina briefly deactivated her Instagram account.

In March, Nwoko dismissed further rumours about marital discord and reaffirmed his commitment to Regina.

He used the same post to announce Regina’s third pregnancy.

Regina married Nwoko in 2019 at the age of 18. They have two children together. Her first film was Marriage in Sorrow in 2007.

She has since featured in over 100 films, including Miracle Child, Python Girl, and Queen Rebecca.

Regina is his youngest wife.

Nwoko obtained law degrees from Keele University and was called to the English Bar at Lincoln’s Inn.

He returned to Nigeria in 1998 and joined politics in 1999.

The senator represented Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State from 1999 to 2003.