Nnamdi Kanu: FCT NSCDC Warns Protesters Against Vandalism

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has cautioned members of the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow movement to desist from vandalising critical national assets and infrastructure (CNAI) in the Federal Capital Territory.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu: Police Warn Against Protest Near Aso Rock Villa, NASS

The NSCDC FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, disclosed this in a statement in response to plans by human rights activist Omoyele Sowore to organise a protest on Monday for the release of the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Odumosu on Sunday called on citizens, in support or against the planned rally, to “adhere strictly to the provisions of the court order”.

“The corps will not condone any form of destruction, vandalism, or theft of public and private facilities in the name of protest,” he was quoted as saying in the statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, DSC Monica Ojobi.

‘Massive’ Deployment

According to him, the Corps has massively deployed officers and men to protect all CNAI as well as ensure the protection of residents across the FCT before, during and after the protest.

“We are prepared as always to ensure there are no incidents of destruction of properties or threats to Infrastructure and the peace in the territory.

“The deployed officers and men were drawn from specialised units, including Area Commands and Divisions, and have been properly briefed on the assignment as well as precautions to adhere to during the rally,” he stated.

Odumosu further said personnel had been warned not to shoot, harass or intimidate any law abiding citizen, but criminals and vandals trying to hijack the situation will not be condoned.

He also urged the deployed men to be civil by adopting the non-kinetic approach while carrying out the mandates of the corps.

The commandant, however, warned those with the intention of hijacking or disrupting the proposed peaceful protest to desist.

According to him, anyone caught with criminal intent will be arrested and dealt with according to the extant laws.

He urged all law abiding citizens to go about their normal activities, as deployment has been made to strategic locations and identified flash points to maintain peace and order.

Pro-Nnamdi Kanu Protest

Sowore had vowed to proceed with the planned #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest despite a Federal High Court order restricting demonstrations around key government locations in Abuja.

The protest, scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, seeks the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in custody since his 2021 extradition from Kenya and faces terrorism charges.

In an X post, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, stated that his legal team of 115 lawyers would challenge any alleged court order once served, maintaining that the protest would hold as planned and would remain peaceful, lawful, and orderly.