Nnamdi Kanu: Police Warn Against Protest Near Aso Rock Villa, NASS

The Nigeria Police Force has warned all protest groups in Abuja to comply with a court order restricting demonstrations in designated high-security areas of the capital.

The directive follows a ruling by Justice M.G. Umar, delivered on 17 October 2025, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2202/2025, Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Omoyele Sowore and four others, which restrains protests around Aso Rock Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way.

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement, said the Force “reaffirms its unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining public peace in accordance with constitutional provisions.

“In deference to the authority of the Court and in line with the constitutional mandate of the Police to enforce law and order, the Force hereby calls on all groups, whether in support of or opposed to the ongoing agitation for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to adhere strictly to the provisions of the court order.

“The directive remains binding and enforceable pending further judicial proceedings.”

The protest, scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, seeks the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in custody since his 2021 extradition from Kenya and faces terrorism charges.

Hundeyin stressed that while citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly and expression are recognised, “they must be exercised responsibly.”

“The Court’s intervention is a safeguard, not a suppression, of constitutional freedoms. Accordingly, all intending protesters and counter-protest groups are strongly advised to avoid restricted areas and to refrain from any act capable of provoking confrontation or disturbing public order.

“The Force will ensure the free flow of traffic, protection of lives and property, and security of all law-abiding citizens.

The Force warned that anyone found inciting violence, carrying weapons, vandalising property or engaging in acts capable of causing harm would be arrested and prosecuted. It also said digital evidence will be used “to investigate social media incitement.”

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has directed the FCT Commissioner of Police and other operational commands to strictly enforce the order, with visible deployments at vulnerable locations to ensure public safety.

Sowore Counters Court Order

Activist Omoyele Sowore, who is insisting on the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest, reacted on X and rejected the police claim of a valid court order restricting the planned demonstration.

“There is no valid court order restricting the planned #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest from Aso Rock Villa,” Sowore wrote.

He argued that the alleged order has no legal effect because it was never served on the named defendants or organisers.

“Under Nigerian law, an ex parte order that is not served within the required timeframe expires automatically. In other words, there is nothing to defy, no binding restriction, no valid injunction. The people’s constitutional right to peaceful assembly and protest remains intact and unstoppable.”

Sowore accused the police of double standards for not obtaining similar court orders against groups protesting Kanu’s release for three consecutive days.

“The hypocrisy is glaring. The double standards are undeniable,” he said.

He announced that a team of 115 lawyers would challenge any court order once served.

“Our legal team will challenge any alleged court order the moment we are served on Monday. But let it be known that nothing can stop this mass movement.”

Sowore warned against the use of excessive force or unlawful arrests and urged police officers to respect citizens’ rights.

“We are calling on CP Dantawaye and every officer of the Nigeria Police Force to uphold their oath of allegiance to Nigerians, protect citizens, and respect the inalienable right to peaceful assembly.

“Any use of excessive force or unlawful arrests will attract repercussions. The Nigerian people will hold accountable those who attempt brutality swiftly. Times are changing fast, and our citizens have been taken advantage of for too long,” he said.