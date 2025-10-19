Sowore Vows To Defy Court Order As Police Warn Against #FreeNnamdiKanu Protest

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has vowed to proceed with the planned #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest despite a Federal High Court order restricting demonstrations around key government locations in Abuja.

The protest, scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, seeks the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in custody since his 2021 extradition from Kenya and faces terrorism charges.

In an X post, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, stated that his legal team of 115 lawyers would challenge any alleged court order once served, maintaining that the protest would hold as planned and would remain peaceful, lawful, and orderly.

“Our legal team will challenge any alleged court order the moment we are served on Monday. But let it be known that nothing can stop this mass movement.

“October 20 #FreeNnamdiKanuNow remains sacrosanct. We march peacefully, lawfully, and powerfully,” he added.

The Nigeria Police Force had earlier warned all protest groups to comply with a subsisting court order restraining gatherings near sensitive areas, including Aso Rock Villa, the National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way.

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, the police said the directive followed an order by Justice M. Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, delivered on Friday in the case between the Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Omoyele Sowore and four others.

“The Order restrains the respondents and any other persons or groups acting under their instruction from staging protests within and around Aso Rock Villa and its environs,” the statement read.

Hundeyin noted that the police respected citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly but insisted such rights must be exercised “responsibly and within the limits of the law.”

He said the Force would ensure public peace and security, warning that offenders who flout the order or incite violence would face prosecution.

‘Double Standards’

Sowore accused the police of applying double standards in enforcing protest rights across the country.

“I’m glad to see that the Nigeria Police have finally shown some respect for the constitutional right to freedom of assembly,” he said.

He questioned why the same police force had not sought a similar court order against groups protesting against Nnamdi Kanu’s release for several days.

“Suppose a court order truly exists restricting protests around Aso Rock Villa. In that case, it begs the question: why hasn’t the same police force obtained a similar order against those protesting freely for three consecutive days, opposing Nnamdi Kanu’s release?” Sowore asked.

He described the situation as “glaring hypocrisy” and “undeniable double standards.”

Hundeyin stated that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the FCT Commissioner of Police to ensure strict enforcement of the court order and maintain visible deployments across vulnerable areas in the capital.

The Force warned against attempts by protesters or counter-protesters to provoke confrontations or disrupt public order, stressing that punitive measures awaited offenders.

It assured residents of adequate security arrangements to protect lives and property during the period.