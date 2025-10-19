U-17 Women’s W/Cup: Canada Pummel Nigeria 4-1 As Flamingos Concede Thrice In Thirteen Minutes

Nigeria began the U-17 Women’s World Cup on a poor note, losing 1-4 to Canada in their opening match on Sunday.

The Flamingos, third-place in 2022, were expected to give the Canadians a run for their money.

But Coach Bankole Olowookere’s girls went behind just two minutes into the game after a goal from Gabriela Istocki, who Molly Hale superbly teed up.

Twenty-eight minutes later, Queen Joseph bundled the ball home to level things up for Nigeria in the Group D encounter at the Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 1), Salé, Morocco.

The encounter ended level at the end of the first half.

Upon resumption of the second half, the match appeared to be all set for a thrilling end with both sides trying to get a second goal.

It was Nigeria, however, that capitulated defensively as the North Americans scored three goals in thirteen minutes.

A 73rd-minute strike from Melisa Kekic restored the advantage for the Canadians.

As the Flamingoes searched for an equaliser, Nigeria’s goalkeeper Boniface spilled the ball, which Julia Amireh latched onto to make it 3-1 in the 80th minute for Jen Herst’s side.

Six minutes later, Amireh finished off a swift counterattack to nail the Flamingos to defeat in their first game at the 2025 U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Queen Joseph finds the net for Nigeria. It’s all square at halftime, 1-1. #U17WWC pic.twitter.com/8xdJHWQDgm — CAF Women’s Football (@CAFwomen) October 19, 2025

Sunday’s victory means Canada leapfrogged France to the Group D summit with three points, while Nigeria is rooted to the bottom of the table.

The Flamingos’ next match will be against France on Wednesday, before they take on Samoa on Saturday.

Nigeria were quarter-finalists in the last edition of the competition.