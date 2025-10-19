‘Ndigbo Will Sit And Debate Our Future’, Soludo Calls For Dialogue On Separatists’ Agenda

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has called for a dialogue on the future of the Igbo people, stating that issues surrounding separatist agitations must be discussed openly among all stakeholders.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Soludo said he does not subscribe to separatist views or agitation for an independent Igbo nation.

“For me, I believe very strongly that the agitation thing and the position of a separatist view of Igbo land. For me, as a full blooded Igbo man, I don’t believe that,” he stated.

The governor said he wants all voices in Igbo land, including those calling for secession, to engage in honest dialogue on what best serves the region’s interests.

READ ALSO: [Nnamdi Kanu] Police Warn Against Protest Near Aso Rock Villa, NASS

“But I want us to have a conversation, I have said why I need Nnamdi Kanu to come and sit with everybody else because nobody has better rights than the other.

”We are all Igbos and are all entitled to our views, and those of them who want us out of Nigeria, we will all sit in a room and debate it: are we served better being out of Nigeria or within Nigeria? I am of the view that the Igbo man needs Nigeria and Nigeria needs the Igbo man. I am of the view that the Igbo man needs Africa and Africa needs the Igbo man, and I am of the view that the Igbo man needs the world,” he said

According to the Anambra governor, the Igbo people have historically been known as itinerant, hardworking, and tolerant, and that intolerance or violent protests will not lead to meaningful progress.

“We are everybody’s village, and itinerant people can not be itinerant people. That’s my view for those who are going on a failed protest. I am the governor of a state, and mine is to govern,” the governor told the host Seun Okinbaloye.

”Social activists do their own job, and I will do my own job. I have had my say, and in the way that I do so, and there is a process for it to get through.”

Expressing optimism that Kanu will eventually regain his freedom, Soludo said the region must seize the opportunity to chart a collective vision for the future.

“When Nnamdi Kanu comes out, thus we believe, ultimately he will come out, and when he comes out, we will all sit down at a round table and interrogate our alternative visions for Igbo land.”

“My vision is that we should build a liveable and prosperous homeland so that, as itinerant people, wherever you go and don’t find comfort, you have a liveable and prosperous homeland to return to,” he said.

There have been mixed reactions to a planned nationwide protest tagged #FreeNnamdiKanu, demanding the release of Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which is expected to hold on Monday.

Many pro-Biafran agitators have described the upcoming protest as a legitimate cause for the future of the Igbos. The move has gained support from human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, who has vowed to challenge the court order despite warnings from the police.