⌈VIDEO⌋ Nnamdi Kanu: Security Operatives Block Unity Fountain, Others

Security operatives comprising the police and army have blocked the Unity Fountain venue of the #FreeNnamdiKanu protests in Abuja.

The protesters had converged at the nation’s capital on Monday demanding the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu, the embattled IPOB leader, has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his re-arrest in June 2021.

Omoyele Sowore, an activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, had announced that a protest march to the presidential villa, on Kanu’s continued detention, will hold on October 20.

As early as 8:09am, Channels Television crew was on ground to monitor the protest.

Police operatives were seen barricading the take off point of the protest. The fully armed security operatives who patrolled the area also denied access to motorists and pedestrians.

Similarly, all roads leading to the federal secretariat and the three arms zone in the nation’s capital were blocked.

At the Utako area, a combine team of the army and police teargassed a crowd (not protesters) gathered around the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Watch the video below: