ADC Suspends South-South Vice Chairman Over Alleged Breach Of Party’s Constitution

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its National Vice Chairman (South-South), Usani Usani, over what it described as actions and utterances inconsistent with the party’s constitution and detrimental to its unity and progress.

The suspension, which takes immediate effect, was announced in a statement issued by the Cross River State chapter of the party and signed by its Publicity Secretary, James Otudor.

According to the statement, the decision followed resolutions reached at the State Working Committee (SWC) meeting held on October 15, 2025, in Calabar.

It said the SWC, after extensive deliberations on several petitions and credible reports, found Usani guilty of engaging in anti-party activities, wilful insubordination to constituted authority, and other acts capable of undermining the image, cohesion, and electoral prospects of the ADC.

“The decision was taken after extensive deliberations on a series of actions, utterances, and conduct by Dr Usani which were found to be inconsistent with the provisions of the ADC constitution and grossly detrimental to the unity, discipline, and progress of the party both in Cross River State and across the South-South geopolitical zone,” the statement said.

ADC Constitution

The party explained that the suspension was in line with the provisions of the ADC constitution and disciplinary code, pending the outcome of investigations and disciplinary proceedings by the appropriate party organs.

On the appointment of Jackie Wayas as Deputy National Publicity Secretary, the party said the committee expressed dissatisfaction that there had been no engagement or collaboration with the state leadership since her appointment.

It was resolved that her appointment was not made in the best interest of the party in Cross River State, as no consultation was held with state leaders beforehand.

The committee further claimed that her loyalty appeared “skewed against the unity and growth of the ADC” in the state and therefore urged the national leadership to review and replace her with a “competent, credible, and media-savvy individual” with a proven record of commitment to the party’s ideals.

Coalition

The statement also addressed concerns over the conduct of certain individuals under the coalition movement who had publicly declared their intention to join the ADC but failed to formalise their membership months later.

It warned that the party would not tolerate dual membership or allow its platform to be used by those pursuing multiple partisan interests.

“All coalition leaders and intending members are directed to complete the formalisation of their membership at their respective ward levels within the next seven days, ending Saturday, 25 October 2025,” the statement noted.

It warned that failure to comply would result in exclusion from all leadership and decision-making activities within the party.