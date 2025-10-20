Lagos Government Launches “Trash For Cash” Drive to Promote Recycling

The Lagos State Government has launched a new initiative encouraging residents to turn their trash into cash by exchanging disposable recyclable items for money.

The initiative is part of efforts to promote a cleaner and greener environment across the state.

Announcing the development on his official X handle on Monday, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the government, through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has begun sensitisation campaigns across communities to educate residents on how to earn money from recyclables.

“Did you know your trash can turn into cash? Our @Lawma_gov Recycling Team is on the ground in Lagos Island, showing communities how to make it happen!” Wahab wrote.

“We’re rewarding residents every Thursday for helping us keep Lagos clean and green. It’s a win for your wallet and a win for our city! Get involved and see the value in your waste.”

The initiative is part of the government’s broader plan to strengthen waste-to-cash programmes, reduce environmental pollution, and improve waste sorting and recycling practices across all local government areas.

In a related post, LAWMA reaffirmed the commissioner’s message, highlighting its ongoing engagement with communities to promote responsible waste management.

“Residents and shop owners in Agege (Sango Ward) were sensitized on proper waste management and prompt bill payments. Keeping Lagos clean starts with each of us proper disposal, sorting, and zero roadside dumping,” the agency stated via its official X handle.

The waste management authority added that its field officers and recycling partners are already on the ground across several communities, conducting sensitisation drives to educate residents about separating recyclables from other household waste and ensuring timely collection.

The state government said the initiative will help create a cleaner environment, empower residents through income from recyclable materials, and support Lagos’s goal of becoming Africa’s cleanest and most sustainable megacity.