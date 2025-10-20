NUPRC Alerts Public Of Fake Social Media Accounts Impersonating CEO

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has warned members of the public against falling victim to fraudulent social media accounts purportedly bearing the name and photo of its Commission Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe.

A statement by Head, Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, on Sunday, said Komolafe has no social media handle on X, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

The Commission advised members of the public to be wary of such accounts and avoid having any interactions with such pages.

“For the sake of clarity, the Commission Chief Executive has no social media accounts. Members of the public are therefore advised against interacting with such pages in order to avoid being defrauded,” the Commission said.

READ ALSO: EU States Agree To End Russian Gas Imports By End 2027

The NUPRC advised members of the public to rely on its official social media handles on and its website, http://nuprc.gov.ng for authentic information on statistics and activities of the upstream regulator.

“The public is enjoined to be wary of the antics of impersonators while efforts are being made to bring fraudsters to book,” the Commission stated.