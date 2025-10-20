Ogun Govt Issues Flood Alert, Warns Residents In Riverbank Communities

The Ogun State Government has issued a flood alert to residents in riverbank and wetland communities across the state.

The areas likely to be affected include Akute, Alagbole, Isheri, Magboro, Makogi, Orimerunmu, Iro, Kajola, and parts of Abeokuta such as Lafenwa, Enugada, Adedotun, Iberekodo, Akin-Olugbade, and Ago-Odo.

The government said the overflow of the Ogun River was expected between October 20 and 3rd November 3.

In the alert released by the Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, the government linked the overflow to a controlled water release from Oyan Dam.

He explained that heavy rainfall in the northern part of the country had increased water flow into the dam.

According to him, this increase, combined with rising tidal levels, would force a release of water that could affect nearby communities.

Oresanya urged residents to remain cautious and take preventive measures to avoid loss of life and property.

The commissioner advised those living along the riverbank to stay away from flood-prone zones.

He also urged residents in wetland areas to move to higher ground or elevate their homes temporarily.

Oresanya noted that the state government had continued to dredge and open up more tributaries of the Ogun River.

He said this effort aims to ease pressure from the expected overflow.

According to him, the Ogun Osun River Basin Authority, which manages the Oyan Dam, has worked closely with the government to ensure controlled water release throughout the year.

Comparing this year’s figures to those of 2024, Oresanya said, “At this period last year, over 17,000 million litres of water were released daily.

“This year, despite heavy rainfall, only about 12,000 million litres per day have been released.”

He said the figures showed a cautious approach to managing the dam’s capacity and reducing flood risks.

The commissioner, however, assured residents that the water level would recede within about 10 days.

He also appealed to residents not to panic, saying the state was doing its best despite the effects of climate change.

Oresanya explained that Ogun State serves as a natural outlet for water flow from the northern parts of Nigeria into the lagoon.

He also urged fish farmers in the affected communities to harvest their fish immediately to prevent possible losses.