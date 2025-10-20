Police Arrest Suspected Bandits’ Arm Supplier, Others In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has arrested several suspects for various offences ranging from kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and gun running at different parts of the state.

In a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, the Command says that it has apprehended a 28-year-old man, Murtala Usman, at Kidandan in Giwa Local Government Area, who specialises in supplying arms and ammunition to bandits.

The suspect, according to the police, was on his way to supply a brand new AK-47 rifle and 200 rounds of 7.62mm to bandits at their camp when he was arrested.

The suspect during interrogation, confessed to have been transporting AK-47 rifles to bandits for the past four months, having transported four rifles to Kidandan within the said period of time. He further revealed that he received the rifles from someone and delivered it to the bandits in Kidandan area.

The police in Kafanchan Area command on Sunday October 19, also arrested a 28 year old man, Usman Shauibu in possession of an AK- 47 rifle which he had criminally trespassed into a bakery with the intent of robbing the workers .

The command said that the suspect engaged the police operatives in a gun battle before he was subdued and apprehended.

The police said that one AK-47 rifle with four rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, previously snatched from an inspector, Ibrahim Nawa, during an attack by bandits at Kafanchan General Hospital in 2019, as well as forty-three pieces of 9mm Berretta pistol ammunition were also recovered from the suspect .

The police also recovered eleven cattle suspected to have been stolen within Kudan Local Government Area through collaboration with community vigilante.

In a similar development, six suspects were apprehended by police operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer of Dan Magaji Division in Zaria local, for alleged armed robbery, while several arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

“On 15th October, 2025 at about 0430hrs, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Dan Magaji Division, received credible intelligence regarding suspicious movements of some unidentified persons at Gwargwaje area, Zaria. Acting promptly, the DPO mobilized a patrol team to the scene. Upon sighting the Police vehicle, two suspects took to their heels with their luggage and opened fire on the operatives. The Police team swiftly responded and engaged them they’re overpowered with superior firepower by the police two suspects were apprehended,

“One of the suspects, Sadiq Idris ‘M’, 21 years old, of Kumbotso LGA, Kano State, was arrested at the scene with an English pistol, with five (5) rounds of live .9mm ammunitions and Pump action gun was also recovered from the gang.

During interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to the hideout of his fleeing accomplice were one Usman Aminu ‘M’, 21 years old, of Panshekara, Kano State, was also arrested and Nine (9) rounds of .9mm live ammunition were recovered from him.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the following additional suspects:

1. Abdulaziz Usman ‘M’, 25 years old, of

Tudun Wada, Kaduna.

2. Jibren yahaya ‘M’ of Fanshekara, kano

3. Hajara Abdulkarim ‘F’, 20 years old, of Kusfa, Zaria.

4. Fatima Alhassan ‘F’, 18 years old, of Kusfa, Zaria “.

“In the same vein, on 14th October, 2025 at about 1800hrs, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, received a credible intelligence, about one Yakubu Adamu ‘M’ of Izzam Village, Igabi LGA, Kaduna State, for being in possession of a fabricated AK-47 rifle.

“Upon receipt of the intelligence, the Officer in Charge Anti-Kidnapping Unit swiftly led a team of operatives to the location, where the suspect was arrested. During the course of investigation, one fabricated AK-47 rifle was recovered from him. Investigations is still on with the hope of arresting other accomplices”.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Rabi’u Muhammad, has commended the operatives for their diligence, and urged the members of the public to continue to support the police with credible information to curb the menace of crime and criminality in the state.