Protest: Live Bullets Were Fired At Us, Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Beaten, Arrested — Sowore

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has accused security operatives of launching an unprovoked attack on peaceful protesters during Monday’s #FreeNnamdiKanu rally in Abuja.

Sowore, who spoke on the Monday edition of The Morning Brief on Channels Television, alleged that security forces opened fire shortly after the protest began at the front of the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

He also confirmed that some individuals were arrested during the incident, including Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother and his lawyer, who were allegedly beaten before being taken to the Nigeria Police Force FCT Command.

“Eventually, they did arrest some people. I heard Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother was arrested and beaten, and his lawyer was also arrested and beaten. They’ve all been taken to the FCT Command,” he said.

“There were about 10 trucks that arrived as soon as we started the protest. There was no provocation on our part, like we had promised, it was an orderly and peaceful protest.

“Suddenly, from nowhere, they started shooting at us, tear gas, some live bullets were fired. Luckily, I don’t think anybody was hit with live bullets, but they were just shooting all around us,” he said.

The human rights activist also alleged that a combined team of the police, army, and civil defence personnel carried out the operation.

He, however, confirmed that no member of his protest team was hit by the live rounds fired.

Sowore also earlier criticised the prolonged detention of Kanu, describing the process as “a sham designed to obstruct justice” and calling on the Federal Government to present its evidence before the court.

Protest, Teargas

Security operatives on Monday fired tear gas and live rounds to disperse protesters demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja.

The protest, led by activist Omoyele Sowore, took place despite a court order and police warning. Protesters chanted, “Free Nnamdi Kanu now,” “It’s our constitutional right to protest,” and “Don’t tear gas us,” before security forces fired shots and tear gas, forcing them to flee.

Police operatives had arrived at the protest area early, positioning themselves along major routes to the Presidential Villa. There was heavy security presence at Eagle Square, Unity Fountain, and the Three Arms Zone.

Our correspondent reports that all access roads to the Federal Secretariat and the Three Arms Zone were barricaded. Unity Fountain, the take-off point of the demonstration, was sealed off, with motorists and pedestrians denied entry.

Heavily armed personnel patrolled the area, leaving both Unity Fountain and the Three Arms Zone inaccessible.

Elsewhere in the city, a combined team of soldiers and police officers fired tear gas at a crowd gathered near the Nigeria Union of Journalists secretariat in the Utako area. Witnesses said the crowd was not part of the protest but dispersed quickly as security operatives moved in.

The protest defied an interim injunction by Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court of Nigeria restricting demonstrations around Aso Rock Villa, the National Assembly, Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way.

Police had warned groups to obey the order or face arrest, stating that digital evidence would be used to track incitement on social media.

However, Sowore rejected the claim of a valid order, questioning why no injunction targeted groups opposing Kanu’s release.

He added that over 100 lawyers were ready to challenge the order once served.

Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, was first arrested in 2015 on treason charges, released on bail, and fled the country during trial. He was re-arrested in Kenya in 2021 and extradited to Nigeria under controversial circumstances.

The Federal High Court recently dismissed his no-case submission, clearing the way for him to face terrorism charges. His lawyers have since raised concerns about his deteriorating health and requested his transfer to National Hospital Abuja.

Southeast governors and groups continue to push for his release as a way to ease regional tensions.

The demonstration also coincided with the fifth anniversary of the #EndSARS movement, a nationwide protest demanding police reform and justice for victims of brutality. Many Nigerians still mark the date in memory of those who died at the Lekki Toll Gate in 2020.