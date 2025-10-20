Senate Pays Tribute To Fallen Soldiers In Borno

The Senate has condoled with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, over the tragic death of Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Paiko and other soldiers in Borno State.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, it described the fallen soldiers as heroes who exemplified the highest standards of military professionalism and patriotism.

The statement partly read, “On behalf of the Senate Committee on Army, I extend our heartfelt condolences to you, the Nigerian Army, and the families of the gallant officers and soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

It assured the Nigerian Army of its continued support in ensuring the welfare and well-being of troops.

“We will work tirelessly to provide adequate resources and support to the Nigerian Army in its quest to maintain peace and security in our great nation,” it stated.

The committee also extended its deepest sympathies to the families of the fallen heroes, praying that Almighty Allah grants them Jannatul Firdaus and comforts their loved ones during this difficult time.

“May their sacrifice never be in vain, and may their memory continue to inspire us to work towards a safer and more prosperous Nigeria,” it added.

Paiko, and a few other valiant soldiers paid the supreme price, as they fell in battle when troops of Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI under the 21 Special Armoured Brigade on 17 Oct 2025 successfully foiled an attack planned by Boko Haram terrorists around the Kashimri general area of Bama Local Government Area of the state.

“These brave heroes fought for the peace of our great nation, and their legacies shall endure forever,” the army said in a statement signed by the acting Director of Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele.