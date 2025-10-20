VIDEO: Some South-East Politicians, Businessmen Don’t Want Nnamdi Kanu Out — Iwuanyanwu

The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Iwuanyanwu, has alleged that some top politicians and businessmen in the South-East are backing the continued detention of pro-Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Iwuanyanwa spoke on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, claiming these forces in the South-East are afraid of the “organic” love for Kanu, who is the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

“There are some top businessmen who are involved in businesses in Abuja, oil and all that,” Iwuanyanwu said on the current affairs show.

“There are some top politicians who are of the view – and which is correct – that if Nnamdi Kanu comes today, there are people whose political career will come to an end permanently without him saying a word. Nnamdi Kanu has been loved by the people”.

Watch the interview below: