3,447 Beneficiaries As Zamfara Govt Wraps Up 10th Phase Of Medical Outreach

The Zamfara State Government has successfully conducted ten phases of its free modified medical outreach program, providing treatment to 3,447 individuals.

The Special Modified Medical Outreach Program started in July last year, offering free medical services for cataract surgeries, groin swellings like hernias and hydroceles, vesicovaginal fistula repairs, and health education.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the free treatments were conducted at Yariman Bakura Special Hospital, General Hospital Gusau, Eye Centre Gusau, and Farida Hospital.

The statement added that the tenth phase of the modified free outreach was conducted in October 2025.

The statement said: “In his resolve to address some identified medical issues, Governor Lawal’s administration launched a free modified medical outreach program to provide medical assistance to vulnerable individuals in need.

“The modified outreach offers free medical treatment for people suffering from common surgical conditions such as cataracts, hernias, hydroceles, and vesicovaginal fistula repairs.

“Besides medical assistance, the program educates citizens about the importance of maintaining good health and wellness. This initiative is a positive step towards improving the community’s overall health and well-being.

“The Outreach, which started in August 2023, has so far treated 3,447 cases in 10 phases using tele-screening to provide specialist care to patients from rural and semi-urban areas, covering the 14 local government areas of the State.

“This remarkable intervention by the Zamfara State Government has enabled patients in remote locations to receive the medical attention they need from qualified professionals.

“The ten phases that have been operated so far include 1,659 cases of Groin Swellings & Lumps/Special, 1081 Cataract Extractions/ others, and 118 Vesico-vaginal/rectal fistulas (VVF).”