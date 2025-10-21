Again, Enugu Govt Pulls Down Property Linked To Kidnapping

The Enugu Government has demolished another building linked to kidnapping in the state.

Officials said the action aligns with existing laws and the administration’s stance against crime.

Security operatives recently rescued a kidnap victim from the demolished property, a bungalow in Umueze Awkunanaw, Nkanu West Local Government Area.

It said the hideout allegedly belonged to the prime suspect, Igwenagu Ogbodo, and his gang, who used it to detain victims.

Ogbodo and some gang members escaped with gunshot wounds when security forces raided the property.

During the demolition, the Nkanu West Council Chairman, John Ogbodo, lauded Governor Peter Mbah for his action against insecurity.

“The prime suspect and his gang kidnapped the person and brought him here. He was rescued, and his vehicle was recovered. Some arms and ammunition were equally recovered,” Ogbodo said.

He added, “I thank His Excellency, Dr Peter Mbah, for his political will and demonstration of capacity in line with what he told Ndi Enugu, that any house that harbours criminals or aids criminality will be demolished. That is exactly what is happening here today, and it is in line with the laws of Enugu State.”

READ ALSO: Lagos Govt Threatens Revocation Of Home Allocations Over Non-Compliance With Estate Rules

Ogbodo noted that the state had previously demolished other crime-linked buildings.

“This is not the first house to be demolished in Enugu by this administration, neither is it the second nor the third. But this is the first one to be demolished in Nkanu West, and I know this will serve as a deterrent to other criminal elements,” he noted.

He urged residents and community leaders to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

“I want to advise anyone who owns property in Enugu State to be mindful of their tenants and activities on their premises. Any house used to harbour criminality or kidnap victims stands demolished,” he cautioned.

The council chairman emphasised that the demolition would discourage criminal activity in the state.

“The guy who did this is still on the run, but I know the Enugu State Government has the capacity and equipment to capture him. Others involved in criminality should know there is no hiding place in Enugu State today because the arm of government will catch up with them,” he stated

Witness

Some community members who witnessed the demolition confirmed the suspect’s criminal history, describing him as a repeat offender.

A local elder, Ikechukwu Amos, told journalists, “I can’t deny it, he is a criminal. I am their elder and I know how all of them behave. We have been advising him, but he refused. You have seen the resultant effect of his unholy character.”

He added, “This same boy returned from prison not too long ago. Since then, he has been maintaining bad company, using this place for all manner of illicit activities like smoking Indian hemp and other hard substances. I am not surprised that something of this nature has happened.”

Another resident, Edeh Kingsley, also condemned the suspect’s actions.

“Any young man who doesn’t want to work to earn money but chooses kidnapping should face the music. Fela, as he is also known, is a lazy man. If you call him for work, he would refuse. He finds pleasure in drinking,” he said.

Community Backs Demolition

The councillor representing the area, Uchenna Jideofor, praised the governor for enforcing the state’s anti-kidnapping laws.

He described the demolition as a welcome development for the people of Umueze Awkunanaw and urged residents to support security efforts.

“The guy is notorious for criminal activities. In my first tenure, I made sure some of them were remanded in prison, but after everything, he was released by some people from the community. Anytime they come back, people experience insecurity again.

“This morning, I confronted the neighbours, telling them they are not helping us by withholding information. What is happening here now will serve as a lesson to others who have chosen the fast lane,” Jideofor said.