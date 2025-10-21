NDLEA Unveils Online Platform For Drug Test, Visa Clearance Services

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has launched a digital platform that will make its drug integrity test and visa clearance processes seamless, more accessible and ultimately curb the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

The portal was unveiled at a press conference to flag off the digitization of the Agency’s Drug Integrity Test and Visa E-Administration System (DITViCAS) on Tuesday in Abuja.

At the event, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) declared that the symbolic launch signifies “a paradigm shift in our fight against the scourge of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking, a moment where enforcement meets efficiency, and commitment merges with cutting-edge technology.”

Marwa, who was represented by the Agency’s Secretary Shadrach Haruna, said in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, the Agency has maintained an aggressive, balanced, and uncompromising approach to tackling the scourge of illicit substances, with focus on two critical fronts: Drug Supply Reduction and Drug Demand Reduction.

“For years, the process of obtaining an NDLEA Visa Clearance Certificate, required by certain source and transit countries, has been characterized by documentation, physical appearances, and lengthy verification cycles. This manual process was no doubt prone to human interference, delays, and a host of other issues, Marwa was quoted to have said in a statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

“With the flag-off of the Online Visa Clearance Portal today, we are bringing an end to those bottlenecks. The system delivers automation across all processes and operations associated with the administration of the Drug Integrity Test and Visa Clearance with interfaces for effective collaboration with partner agencies.

“It is also important to note that we have made provision on the system for private medical centres to partner with the agency as accredited centres for Drug Integrity Test. The system brings efficiency, flexibility and convenience to the process. Following this ceremony, applicants for Drug Integrity Test and Visa Clearance can now apply from home and choose any preferred location and book a date convenient and available for both applicant and the desk officer of the NDLEA without having to go and wait the whole day at the NDLEA office.

“With the E-Certification and Verification system, it also eliminates drug and visa clearance certificate falsifications and establishes the reliability and transparency of the process with supervisory dashboards across our commands, formations and at the headquarters.

“The extension of the service to students of tertiary institutions, and others is to significantly foster drug demand reduction across the country without any attempt to stigmatize any student or anyone, while our rehabilitation and counselling centres are open for those who test positive to ensure that no one is left without care.”

Speaking further on the essence of the platform, the NDLEA boss explained that “the portal integrates sophisticated background check protocols, ensuring that the certificate remains a robust security instrument that safeguards Nigeria’s international reputation and prevents drug syndicates from exploiting legitimate travel channels. This is a commitment to the Nigerian citizen: a commitment to stress-free, integrity-driven public service delivery.

“All applicants need to do is logon to the portal (www.drugandvisa.ndlea.gov.ng), create an account and apply from anywhere and book appointment at any available centre for either Drug Integrity Test or Visa Clearance, while the system generates drug test certificates on the spot as the desk officer completes the testing process and reports the result, with the Visa Clearance process completed within three days or maximum a week in peculiar circumstances.”

He said the Agency’s primary mission is to save lives, hence its advocacy for the Drug Integrity Test founded on a principle of prevention, rather than punishment, adding that it is an early-warning system designed to help individuals who may be experimenting with substances, giving them an opportunity for intervention and treatment before dependence sets in.

According to him, “This new digital portal allows institutions, organizations, and individuals—including parents and prospective couples—to apply for drug integrity tests seamlessly. It provides a verified, standardized, and secure process for testing and issuing certificates. It is a non-judgmental pathway designed to support our national drive for Demand Reduction, fostering healthier communities, safer workplaces, and a more secure national labour force. This is the future of our War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign—proactive, compassionate, and data-driven.

“This initiative is a proof that the NDLEA is committed to leveraging the power of technology to combat the evolving complexities of drug trafficking and abuse. It is part of a broader strategy to digitize all our operations, ensuring our processes are modern, secure, and world-class. The war against drug abuse is one we must win for the sake of our youth, our families, and the future of our nation. With technology as our ally, we are better equipped, stronger, and more resolved than ever before.”

He urged all stakeholders to embrace the new change and utilize the new platform fully because its success is a shared responsibility.