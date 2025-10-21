NELFUND Opens Student Loan Application Portal For 2025/2026 Academic Session

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the official opening of its online student loan application portal for the 2025/2026 academic session, allowing eligible students to apply for financial assistance to support their education.

This was made known in a statement posted on NELFUND’s official X handle on Tuesday, titled “NELFUND Announces Opening of Student Loan Application Portal for 2025/2026 Academic Session.”

According to the statement, the application window will run from Thursday, October 23, 2025, to Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The Fund appreciated the cooperation of tertiary institutions across the country and urged them to continue collaborating to ensure a smooth and inclusive loan process for all qualified students.

NELFUND directed all accredited tertiary institutions to update and upload verified records of both returning and newly admitted students on the NELFUND Student Verification Portal.

It emphasised that this verification step is crucial for students to successfully apply and benefit from the scheme.

The agency further stated that fresh students may apply using either their Admission Number or JAMB Registration Number in place of a Matriculation Number, while institutions are encouraged to show flexibility with registration and fee deadlines for students awaiting loan disbursement.

Institutions that have not yet commenced their 2025/2026 academic session were advised to formally notify NELFUND with their approved academic calendars to enable scheduling flexibility.

“NELFUND appeals to all institutions to consider temporary registration measures for students whose loan applications are being processed to ensure that no student loses access to education due to financial constraints,” the statement read.

For technical support and inquiries, institutions and students were advised to reach NELFUND through its official communication channels or via its verified social media handles on X and Instagram, and Nigerian Education Loan Fund NELFUND on Facebook and LinkedIn.