Sanwo-Olu Leads Acclaim At SPAN’s Inaugural Queen Esther Ball

The Society for Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN) hosted a dazzling and hugely successful Esther’s Ball Gala on October 19th at the historic Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos.

The glamorous night, an activity leading up to SPAN’s 20th Anniversary, was a powerful convergence of Nigeria’s creative sector, corporate leaders, and esteemed political figures, culminating in a proud moment for Founder Sarah Boulos and the entire SPAN community.

The event lived up to its celebratory promise, commenced with a Red Carpet, Cocktail Reception featuring a live violinist, and The Unbreakable Thread art exhibition curated by Evander Smith, which ushered guests into the main ball room. The evening’s program was a well-paced, elegant showcase of artistry and impact.

Governor Pledges Support for Creative Youth

A major highlight of the evening was the presence and address of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. The Governor expressed profound appreciation for Sarah Boulos’ two-decade contribution to the creative sector, acknowledging the transformative work of SPAN. In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu specifically praised the initiative behind the maiden edition of the Queen Esther’s Ball and congratulated SPAN on its significant 20th Anniversary milestone.

He voiced his government’s mindfulness of the many young people with great creative potential who lack support, and pledged his government’s continued support for initiatives that empower them. Crucially, the Governor also pledged his support for the debutantes and their entrepreneurial work showcased at the Gala.

The prestigious guest list included members of the diplomatic community, traditional rulers, and faith leaders, key figures in the business industry, and creative sector icons such as legendary Nigerian actress Joke Silva, alongside a host of other key dignitaries and long-time SPAN supporters, making it a night filled with eminent personalities and a true celebration of creative legacy.

Debutantes and Performances Steal the Show

The core purpose of the Gala celebrating remarkable young debutantes was met with heartfelt enthusiasm. The evening officially kicked off with an opening remark by Sarah Boulos during which she congratulated Val’s Dance Studio on its 10th anniversary. She honored the legacy of Nigeria’s pioneer Latin and ballroom dance professional Mr Valentine Humphrey Aneke – ably represented by his daughter Ms. Angela Aneke. Next up was the much anticipated and gracefully executed entrance dance of the Debutants, followed by an impactful “Launch of

SPAN @ 20” segment.

The segment was interspersed with captivating artistic interludes, including an elegant Cello & Dance Trio Performance. Dinner service commenced alongside the Debutants Showcase, which featured three sets of debutante presentations. Each young woman was introduced with walk-on music, sharing her story of resilience and entrepreneurial vision. The evening culminated in the much-anticipated Queen Esther Ball Musical Performance, a powerful excerpt featuring SPAN’s finest dancers, actors, and singers, accompanied live by the Muson Centre Band & Choir.

The gala concluded on a high note with the emotional performance of the SPAN Anthem by the full cast, crew, management, and a formal presentation of the Board of Governors, followed by a high-energy celebratory close featuring Tee Mac’s Gold Convention Band Performance.