Senate Confirms Chairman, Commissioners For National Population Commission

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Aminu Yusuf, as Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), along with two other nominees as Federal Commissioners.

The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report by the Senate Committee on National Identity and National Population during plenary.

Presenting the report on Tuesday, Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central senatorial district, who chairs the committee, listed the nominees as Aminu Yusuf from Niger State as chairman, Joseph Haruna Kigbu from Nasarawa state, and Tonga Betara Bularafa from Yobe State as commissioners.

Umeh said the nominees were screened by the committee.

READ ALSO: Benue Reps Member Ojotu Dumps PDP For APC

“The nominees appeared before the committee for screening on Tuesday, the 14th of October, 2025,” he said.

“The committee did not receive any criminal complaints on any of the nominees. They are prepared for the job for which they have been nominated for.”

Umeh explained that the committee requested relevant documents, including curriculum vitae, code of conduct clearance certificates, police reports, and DSS clearance, before the screening commenced.

He added that the exercise involved a presentation by each nominee followed by a question-and-answer session.

“The nominees presented their vision, qualifications and experience, highlighting their suitability for the positions,” he said.

According to Umeh, the committee was satisfied with the eligibility of the nominees.

After that, the senator representing Anambra north, Tony Nwoye, seconded the motion for the consideration of the report.

The Senate, thereafter, resolved into the committee of the whole to consider the report.

This now made the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to put the confirmation to a voice vote, and lawmakers unanimously approved their nominations.