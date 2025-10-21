Senate Proposes Life Imprisonment For Defilement Of Minors

The Senate has unanimously passed a groundbreaking bill that mandates life imprisonment for anyone found guilty of defiling a minor, with no option for fines.

This decisive move marks a significant step towards protecting the rights and safety of children across the nation.



The proposal which is part of sweeping amendments to the Criminal Code Act under the Criminal code act (Amendment) Bill, 2025 is a concurrent bill initially passed by the House of Representatives.

Leading the debate on the bill, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, said the amendment seeks to strengthen child protection laws and eliminate gender discrimination in the prosecution of sexual offences. The offence of defilement, which currently attracts a five-year jail term, would now carry life imprisonment under the proposed amendment.

In addition to life imprisonment for defiling minors, the Senate also proposed a 10-year jail term for rape, defined as the act of forcing a boy, girl, man or woman to have sex without their consent, whether in a brothel or any other premises.

In the new proposal, Clause 2(1), reads, “Any person who detains a man or boy, a girl or a woman against his or her will in any premises in order to have unlawful canal knowledge of him or her; in a brothel or any place, commits a felony and attracts a minimum jail term of 10 years, on conviction.”

However, after intense discussions and consideration of an abortion clause owing to the religious implications, citing the need for more clarity on some provisions, the Senate eventually stepped down further consideration of the bill, referring it to the senate committee on Judiciary and human rights for further consideration to report back in two weeks.

Slight drama, however, unfolded when Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan attempted to reopen debate on a controversial clause after the bill had already been withdrawn. As she began to raise concerns on a sensitive abortion clause, Adams Oshiomhole, swiftly interjected, raising a point of order.

He argued that parliamentary procedure prohibits further discussion once a matter has been concluded.

He reminded that if a matter has been stepped down and ruled upon, it is out of order to reopen it.

“I think my distinguished sister should agree that these are the rules and she should recognize that these are the rules,” he stated.

Responding, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, acknowledged the point, noting that “I’m not a spirit to know what she wanted to say,” reiterating that parliamentary procedure does not allow for issues to be revisited after a ruling. He subsequently ruled Senator Natasha out of order.