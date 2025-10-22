Alleged Terrorism: Kanu Concludes Private Meeting With Legal Team Preparatory To His Defence

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has concluded his private consultation with his legal team, led by former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Kanu Agabi (SAN).

The meeting was held in Court 7, located on the second floor of the Federal High Court headquarters complex in Abuja, the same courtroom where proceedings in his ongoing terrorism trial is being conducted.

Going by the schedule of proceedings in the case, issued by Justice James Omotosho on September 16, the meeting is part of the defence team’s preparation for the commencement of the defendant’s case on Thursday, October 23.

Justice Omotosho, on October 16, granted the defendant six consecutive days, begining from October 23, to open and close his defence in view of the accelerated hearing earlier granted in the case.

Agabi, who did not object to the six days granted by the court, however, applied orally for the court to grant Kanu’s legal team and opportunity for a private consultation session with the defendant, outside the premises of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Agabi said the defendant’s legal team was afraid that its consultation with him (Kanu) could be tapped or recorded by the DSS.

Justice Omotosho granted the request and also acceded to Agabi’s request that the private meeting with Kanu be held in the courtroom, during which only the defendant and his lawyers would be present.

By the court’s directive, the private consultation meeting was to hold within the courtroom between 9am and 12nooon on October 22, while the trial will resume on October 23, when Kanu is to open his defence.