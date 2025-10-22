Armed Men Kill Over 20 Civilians In Ethiopia’s Oromia Region

More than 20 civilians were killed by armed men on Sunday in Oromia, an Ethiopian region that has been enduring attacks from armed groups for several years, two local civil servants told AFP on Wednesday.

Africa’s second most populous country, home to some 130 million people and multiple ethnic groups, is suffering multiple armed conflicts.

Oromia, which surrounds the capital Addis Ababa, has seen clashes since 2018 between federal forces and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) — designated a “terrorist organisation” by authorities — and peace talks have made no progress.

The traditional “self-defence” Fano militia of the Amhara ethnic group — which mostly operates in the nearby Amhara region — has also been carrying out attacks in Oromia.

Women, Children Killed

One local civil servant, who asked for anonymity, told AFP that Fano members had “attacked civilians … with swords and guns” in the Nono district, roughly 110 kilometres (70 miles) southwest of Addis Ababa.

“25 people, including women and children, were killed by militants,” they said, adding that four more later died in the hospital.

READ ALSO: One Man Injured After Shooting Outside Serbian Parliament

Another local civil servant, who also requested anonymity, said there were “22 people killed by Fano militants,” but did not provide further details.

Fano militants had been active in the region for four years, regional security official Temesgen Kasa told AFP, “taking advantage of opportune moments to launch attacks against civilians and loot property”.

“The situation has worsened in recent years,” said Temesgen, who comes from the neighbouring Central region, which is where he believes the attackers originated from.

The region has long been riven by conflict, but the Red Cross said in July that the current clashes were having “devastating consequences” for civilians, particularly in remote areas.

“Oromia doesn’t make the headlines, yet civilians continue to be deeply affected by violence, with many people killed or injured and limited help coming from outside the region,” it said.

AFP