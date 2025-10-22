ASUU Suspends Warning Strike, Gives FG One Month To Address Demands

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended the two-week warning strike it began on October 13, 2025.

The strike, which was set to expire next Monday, was suspended following renewed commitments from the Federal Government and the National Assembly to address the union’s demands.

ASUU President, Professor Chris Piwuna, made the announcement at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, citing recent interventions and engagements with the Yayale Ahmed-led committee and the Deputy Senate President as the reasons for suspending the action before its scheduled end.

However, the lecturers urged the government to take advantage of the one-month suspension window to meet their demands, which include the review of the 2009 ASUU-Federal Government agreement, payment of outstanding salaries and earned allowances, and disbursement of the university revitalisation fund, among others.

ASUU also warned that the union would resume the industrial action without prior notice if no concrete steps are taken within the next one month.

Strike declaration

On October 12, ASUU declared a two-week “total and comprehensive” strike following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the government on September 28.

ASUU based its two-week warning strike on the Federal Government’s failure to address issues concerning staff welfare, infrastructure development, implementation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, and payment of salary arrears.

No work, no pay

Following ASUU’s strike declaration, however, the Federal Government faulted the union for the industrial action, saying it was addressing its demands.

It later directed varsities to implement a “No Work, No Pay” policy following the strike.

“In line with extant provisions of labour laws, the Federal Government reiterates its position on the enforcement of the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy in respect of any employee who fails to discharge his or her official duties during the period of strike action,” the Ministry of Education said in a circular read.

It also ordered vice-chancellors to conduct roll calls and physical headcounts of academic staff in their institutions and submit reports showing those on duty.

Senate intervenes

Last week, the Senate stepped in to intervene in the industrial dispute between the ASUU and the Federal Government.

It expressed concern over the government’s inability to meet ASUU’s demands, describing the situation as unacceptable.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, Senator Aliyu Dandutse, disclosed after a closed-door session with the leadership of ASUU.

He further noted that the Senate would immediately initiate a negotiation process involving key stakeholders, including ASUU, the Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC), to chart a path toward a permanent resolution of the crisis.

To address the controversial issue surrounding the University of Abuja land, the committee confirmed that the Senate would also engage with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to find an amicable solution.