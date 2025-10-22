Edo Assembly Passes Bill To Re-Establish Customary Court Of Appeal

Edo State House of Assembly has passed a bill to repeal the Customary Court of Appeal Law 2025 and enact a law to re-establish the Customary Court of Appeal, Edo State.

The bill was considered and adopted on a clause-by-clause basis at the committee of the whole.

Thereafter, the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Audu Omogbai, to forward clean copies of the bill to the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his assent.

In the same vein, the House also received the report on a bill for a law to provide for the protection of government properties, establish the Edo State Property Protection committee, and for other matters connected therewith, which was submitted to the House by the chairman of the Committee on Security and Public Safety, Maria Edeko, member representing Esan North East II constituency.

The report, which has four findings and one recommendation is seeks to provide for the protection of government establishments and properties and other matters connected therewith.

According to the chairman, some gaps were discovered in the bill during their sittings, and necessary amendments were duly provided.

Subsequently, the House adopted the report as amended by the committee.

Before adjourning to Monday, October 27, 2025, the Speaker called on all members to conclude all pending committee assignments for presentation and consideration.