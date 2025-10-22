FAAN Sets December For Full ISO Certification Of Nigerian Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has set December 2025 to achieve full International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification of Nigerian airports.

This is contained in a Tuesday statement by the authority’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire.

According to the statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, on Tuesday, the new policy integrates two standards, ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) and ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System (EMS), into a single framework.

“FAAN has achieved about 70 per cent completion of the certification process, with external auditors scheduled to arrive in November to assess compliance and close identified gaps.

“We are targeting full ISO certification by December 2025.

“The ISO policy reinforces the operational principle that, if it is not documented, it is considered not done,” the statement said in part.