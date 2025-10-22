VIDEO: Fire Guts Section Of Alaba Market In Lagos

A section of the Alaba International Market in Lagos was engulfed by fire on Tuesday evening.

Videos obtained by Channels Television showed several plazas near the Ojo Local Government Secretariat in Ojo town engulfed in flames.

Footage also showed officials from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service working to contain the blaze.

The Alaba International Market, located along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway, is one of West Africa’s largest commercial hubs, known for its electronics, furniture, and building materials.

Tuesday’s fire adds to a growing list of market and building infernos reported in Lagos in recent months.

In September, at least 10 people were killed in a fire at Afriland Towers, a six-storey commercial complex on Broad Street, Lagos Island.