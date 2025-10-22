×

Louvre Reopens For First Time After Jewel Heist

From 9:00 am (0700 GMT), the museum's usual opening time, the first visitors began entering the world-famous institution, though the museum said the Apollo Gallery, where Sunday's theft occurred, remains closed.

By Emmanuel Monye
Updated October 22, 2025
A police car is parked as people walk under the window from where entered the thieves who stole eight priceless royal pieces of jewellery from the Louvre Museum the day before, in Paris on October 20, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

 

The Louvre reopened its doors to visitors on Wednesday, three days after it had been shuttered over the theft of precious royal jewellery, an AFP journalist saw.

Scores of investigators are looking for Sunday’s culprits, working on the theory that it was an organised crime group that clambered up a ladder on a truck to break into the museum, then dropped a diamond-studded crown as they fled.

They made off with eight priceless pieces, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon I gave his wife Empress Marie-Louise and a diadem that once belonged to the Empress Eugenie, which is dotted with nearly 2,000 diamonds.

(FILES) This picture shows the crown of the Empress of the French Eugénie de Montijo displayed at Apollon’s Gallery on January 14, 2020 at the Louvre museum in Paris after the reopening of the Gallery following ten months of renovations. Robbers broke in to the Louvre and fled with jewellery on October 19, 2025 morning. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

Tourists walk past a French police officer after the Louvre Museum was closed following a robbery, in Paris on October 19, 2025. Robbers broke in to the Louvre and fled with jewellery on October 19, 2025 morning, a source close to the case said, adding that its value was still being evaluated. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

 

Disappointed tourists were turned away at the entrance of the Louvre in the heart of Paris the day after the theft, and it remained closed on Tuesday as per its regular schedule.

The world’s most visited museum, last year it welcomed nine million people to its extensive hallways and galleries.

The theft reignited a row over the lack of security in French museums, after two other institutions were hit last month.

