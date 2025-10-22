NCDC Confirms 13 New Lassa Fever Cases, Four Deaths 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 13 new confirmed cases of Lassa fever within the 40th epidemiological week, covering September 29 to October 5, 2025.

In its latest situation report shared on the Commission’s official X handle, the NCDC said the new infections were recorded in Ondo and Edo States, two of the hardest-hit areas since the beginning of the year.

The update showed that the country has now recorded a total of 924 confirmed cases and 172 deaths across 21 states and 106 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 2025. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) currently stands at 18.6 percent, reflecting an increase from 17.0 per cent recorded in the same period of 2024.

According to the data, 117 new suspected cases were reported during the week, bringing the total number of suspected cases for the year to 8,041.

The NCDC explained that over 90 percent of all confirmed cases so far have been reported from Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi States, which continue to be the epicenters of the outbreak.

The Centre noted that it remains committed to strengthening surveillance, laboratory testing, risk communication, and infection prevention and control activities nationwide to curb further spread.

Health authorities also appealed to Nigerians to adopt preventive measures such as maintaining clean environments, avoiding contact with rodents, and storing food properly to reduce the risk of infection.

They further advised individuals showing symptoms like persistent fever, sore throat, chest pain, or vomiting to report immediately to the nearest health facility for early diagnosis and treatment.

The NCDC reaffirmed that coordinated efforts with state ministries of health, development partners, and community stakeholders are ongoing to ensure effective response and care for affected persons.