Niger State Tanker Explosion Death Toll Hits 42, Residents Blame Bad Road

The death toll from the tragic petrol tanker explosion in Essa community, Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, has risen to 42, with over 60 others injured.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, when the tanker overturned and exploded as residents were reportedly scooping fuel from the fallen vehicle.

A Channels Television correspondent who visited the scene described widespread devastation. Grieving residents blamed the poor condition of the Bida–Badeggi–Agaie Road for the accident, urging both federal and state governments to urgently rehabilitate the highway to prevent further loss of lives.

According to a report from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the tanker lost control between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon due to the deteriorated state of the road, overturned, and exploded shortly after.

The explosion claimed the lives of 42 people, including nine males, 24 females, and nine children. Over 60 others, comprising 20 males, seven females, and seven children, suffered varying degrees of burns. Many of the victims were among those attempting to collect fuel from the tanker before it burst into flames.

The injured have been evacuated to Essa Primary Health Care Centre, Idris Private Hospital, and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Bida for treatment.

Emergency responders from the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), NEMA, and local volunteers were quickly mobilized to manage the rescue and maintain order.

Following complaints from residents who have yet to locate some of their loved ones, Hussaini Isah, Head of NEMA Operations for Niger and Kwara States, confirmed that rescue operations were still ongoing at the time of reporting and assured that further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

Residents expressed deep frustration over the state of the road. Ibrahim Gaawu, a community leader in Essa, described the highway as a “death trap” and called on the government to take immediate action.

“The tanker exploded instantly, killing 42 people and injuring many others. This road, built in 1923 and last reconstructed decades ago, is in a terrible condition despite the millions spent on it. We are pleading with the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu to urgently fix this road to prevent more tragedies,” Gaawu said.

Eyewitness Surajo Mohammed recounted how the explosion unfolded.

“Around midday, a petrol tanker overturned on the Bida–Agaie Road near Essa and Badeggi. People rushed with buckets and jerrycans to scoop fuel. The tanker driver became angry and reportedly set the tanker on fire, causing the explosion,” he said.

“Many people were trapped around the tanker and could not escape. So far, we have buried 28 victims, with more expected. We appreciate the quick response of the state government in evacuating the injured.”

Residents from Essa and neighboring communities continue to demand urgent rehabilitation of the Bida–Badeggi–Agaie Road, emphasizing its importance as one of the busiest yet most neglected routes in Niger State.