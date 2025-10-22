‘No One Has To Die Simply Trying To Live,’ Obi Mourns Tanker Explosion Victims

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has commiserated with the affected families and the Niger State Government over the petrol tanker explosion in Katcha that left over 42 people dead.

READ ALSO: Niger State Tanker Explosion Death Toll Hits 42, Residents Blame Bad Road

Obi said it was sad and painful that “poverty continues to drive our people into situations where they must dangerously risk their lives to survive”.

According to him, no one has to die simply trying to live.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, to the affected communities, and to the government of Niger State. It is both sad and painful that poverty continues to drive our people into situations where they must dangerously risk their lives to survive,” he stated in a post on X.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) said it was more heartbreaking that tragedies like this occur “almost daily” across our nation.

Obi stated, “The loss of Nigerian lives has become so frequent that it is often met with silence and indifference from those in authority.

“We cannot continue this way. I appeal once again that we, the leaders, must show greater empathy, compassion, and a deep sense of responsibility.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu Commiserates With Niger Gov, Victims’ Families Over Tanker Explosion

“We must remain committed to building a nation that truly values its people—where every life is treated with dignity.

“These recurring tragedies should awaken us to our collective responsibility to build a Nigeria where no one has to die simply trying to live.

“May the souls of all who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find comfort and strength. Amen.”

Katcha Tragedy

The incident, which occurred when an articulated vehicle exploded in the Essa community, along the Agaie–Bida road, Katcha LGA of the state, left over 60 injured.

Many of the victims were among those attempting to collect fuel from the tanker before it burst into flames.

The injured were taken to Essa Primary Health Care Centre, Idris Private Hospital, and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Bida for treatment.

Residents expressed deep frustration over the state of the road.

A community leader in Essa, Ibrahim Gaawu, described the highway as a “death trap” and called on the government to take immediate action.

“The tanker exploded instantly, killing 42 people and injuring many others. This road, built in 1923 and last reconstructed decades ago, is in a terrible condition despite the millions spent on it.

“We are pleading with the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu to urgently fix this road to prevent more tragedies,” Gaawu said.