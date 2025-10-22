Ondo Govt Allays Fear Over Security Alert By DSS

The Ondo Government has allayed fears over the memo from the Department of State Services (DSS) in the state to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Akure, the state capital.

The memo had said members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) were planning to attack some on communities in Ondo.

But in a statement, the Ogun State Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, noted that the leaked memo is part of regular intelligence reports that are routinely shared among security agencies and the government.

According to him, such reports are a normal part of security operations, aimed at identifying and preventing potential threats.

Ajanaku assured the members of the public that government and relevant security agencies are taking necessary seps to beef up security in the state.

“The public can be assured that these reports are being acted upon by the government and relevant security agencies are taking necessary precautions to ensure safety and security,” the statement read partly.

“The emphasis remains on maintaining vigilance and cooperation between security agencies and the government to prevent and respond to any potential threats.

“We urge all residents to remain calm and vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency. We want to reassure you that every measure is being taken to prevent any attack in Ondo State.”

The commissioner disclosed that the state government is taking several steps to protect residents, especially those in border communities, so that Ondo State can remain as one of the safest States in the country.

“Once again, we appeal to residents to remain calm, go about their normal daily activities, refrain from taking laws into their hands, cooperate with security agencies and provide any information that may help prevent any threat in any part of the State,” Ajanaku stated.