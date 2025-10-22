FULL LIST: Osimhen, Salah, Hakimi Top CAF Player Of The Year Nominee List

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been named among the top contenders for the CAF Player of the Year award.

Also in the running are Egypt and Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah, as well as Moroccan and Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi.

Other contenders include Cameroonian midfielder Frank Anguissa, Congo’s Fiston Mayele, Gabon’s Denis Bouanga, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, Morocco’s Oussama Lamlioui, and the Senegalese duo Iliman Ndiaye and Pape Matar Sarr.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the nominees for the 2025 CAF Awards – Men’s Categories on Thursday.

The award celebrates the continent’s top performers among players, coaches, clubs and national teams.

“The impact of players and coaches on the African and global game has been immense for the period under consideration of 6 January to 15 October 2025, and these nominations reflect those who have made major contributions to football on the continent,” CAF said in a statement.

The continent’s football governing body added that a panel of experts made up of CAF Technical & Development Committee members, experienced coaches, CAF Legends and selected media representatives decided on 10 nominees for each category considering the performance in all competitions.

Nigeria’s number one safe hands, Stanley Nwabali, also got nominated in the goalkeeper of the year category.

He will have Yassine Bonou of Morocco, Ronwen Williams of South Africa, Andre Onana of Cameroon, Edouard Mendy of Senegal to contend with for the goalkeepers’ top price.

Other award categories include Interclub Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, and Club of the Year.

See full list below:

MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

Andre Frank Zambo-Anguissa (Cameroon/Napoli)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo/Pyramids)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Denis Bouanga (Gabon/Los Angeles FC)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain)

Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Galatasaray)

Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal/Everton)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal/Tottenham Hotspur)





MEN’S GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

Andre Onana (Cameroon/Trabzonspor)

Vozinha (Cape Verde/Chaves)

Ahmed El Shenawy (Egypt/Pyramids)

Munir Mohamedi (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Yassine Bonou (Morocco/Al Hilal)

Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria/Chippa United)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal/Al Ahli)

Marc Diouf (Senegal/Tengueth)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Aymen Dahmen (Tunisia/CS Sfaxien)



MEN’S INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

Ismael Belkacemi (Algeria/ Al Ahli Tripoli)

Al Ahli Tripoli) Blati Toure (Burkina Faso/Pyramids FC)

Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso/RS Berkane)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo/Pyramids)

Ahmed Samy (Egypt/Pyramids)

Emam Ashour (Egypt/Al Ahly)

Ibrahim Adel (Egypt/Pyramids)

Mohamed Hrimat (Morocco/AS FAR)

Mohamed Chibi (Morocco/Pyramids)

Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Shomari Kapombe (Tanzania/Simba)



MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

Bubista (Cape Verde)

Hossam Hassan (Egypt)

Krunoslav Jurcic (Pyramids)

Sami Trabelsi (Tunisia)

Romuald Rakotondrabe (Madagascar CHAN)

Moine Chaabani (RS Berkane)

Tarik Sektioui (Morocco CHAN)

Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco U-20)

Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Pape Thiaw (Senegal)

MEN’S YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

Asharaf Tapsoba (Burkina Faso/Real du Faso)

Alynho Haidara (Cote d’Ivoire/ Mainz 05 Jacqueville)

Noah Sadiki (DR Congo/Sunderland)

Abdellah Ouazane (Morocco/Ajax)

Houssam Essadak (Morocco/US Touarga)

Othmane Maamma (Morocco/Watford)

Daniel Bameyi (Nigeria/Primorje)

Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone/Minnesota United)

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa/Orlando Pirates)

Tylon Smith (South Africa/Queens Park Rangers)

MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

Algeria

Cape Verde

Cote d’Ivoire

Egypt

Ghana

Morocco U-20

Morocco

Senegal

South Africa

Tunisia

MEN’S CLUB OF THE YEAR

Nominees: