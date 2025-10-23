PHOTOS: Davido Meets French President Macron 

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday, sparking excitement among fans across social media.

The 32-year-old singer shared photos from the high-profile meeting on his X handle, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to engage with the French leader.

“It was an honour meeting #EmmanuelMacron and sharing our visions for a better world,” he wrote.

The meeting highlighted the growing cultural and diplomatic ties between Nigeria and France, with Davido seen in a relaxed exchange with President Macron.

The Grammy-nominated musician was accompanied by his manager, Asa Asika, and popular businessman Pascal Okechukwu, alias Cubana Chief Priest.

Macron has consistently shown interest in Africa’s creative industries, particularly music, art, and film, which have become vital tools for cultural diplomacy.

The French President also hosted Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu at the Élysée Palace in Paris earlier in September.

That engagement, described by President Tinubu as “productive,” focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and fostering shared prosperity between both nations.

Davido’s meeting with Macron further highlights his growing influence beyond music, positioning him as one of Africa’s leading cultural ambassadors on the global stage.