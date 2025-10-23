SDP Suspends National Chairman Gabam, Others Over Alleged Misapropriation

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended its National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, over alleged financial misconduct and misappropriation of party funds.

Gabam was suspended alongside the SDP National Auditor, Nnadi Clarkson, and National Youth Leader, Chukwuma Uchechukwu.

SDP announced the suspension in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Araba Aiyenigba, saying it followed a resolution at the SDP National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Thursday, 23 October 2025 at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The party wrote: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), on June 24, 2025, in exercise of its exclusive powers, in accordance with the provisions of Article 19.1, 19. 301), and 19.5 of the 2022 Social Democratic Party Constitution (as Amended), placed the following underlisted Officers of the Party on suspension on grounds of the prima facie case of misconduct, financial misappropriation, malfeasance and fraudulent activities, gross abuse of office, among other infractions and contraventions of the Party’s Constitution against them. They are:

1. Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam (hitherto, the National Chairman)

2. Mr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu (hitherto, the National Youth Leader) 3. Mr. Clarkson Nnadi (hitherto, the National Auditor).”

“The move followed the adoption of the report of the Disciplinary Committee and a subsequent White Paper which reviewed the findings and recommendations on the allegations brought against the affected officers,” the statement read.

The party said the sanction became important to “restore integrity, discipline, and internal order within the SDP”.

According to him, other administrative recommendations from the White Paper would be implemented to forestall future breaches of the party’s rules.

“In addition, the National Working Committee also considered another report which detailed how some nonconforming and disloyal members of the party, comprising Messrs Adamu Abubakar Modibbo, Abubakar Dogara, Nuraddeen Bisalla, Solsuema Osaro, Ambo Ekpeyong, Eluwa Ifeanyi Henry, Humphrey Unwukaeze and Judith Israel Shuaibu, gained unlawful entry by force into the National Secretariat of the Party at 17 Nairobi Street, Wuse II, Abuja in unholy hours of Monday, 28 July 2025 and were caught in the act by the law enforcement agencies.

“These daring intruders were arrested and detained along with burgled items found in their possession including sensitive official documents and valuables carted from the SDP Secretariat and are currently answering to their crimes in a court of law on arraignment against them by the Nigerian Police,” the party said.