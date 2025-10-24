EFCC Recovered Over ₦566bn, 1,500 Assets In Two Years, Says Olukoyede

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, says the Commission has recorded unprecedented achievements in the last two years.

Olukoyede made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja during a media briefing to mark his second anniversary in office.

He said, “The EFCC has recovered over ₦566 billion, several foreign currencies, and more than 1,500 non-monetary assets between October 2023 and September 2025.”

The EFCC Chairman, represented by the Director of Public Affairs, Commander of the EFCC, CE Wilson Uwujaren, said the Commission recovered ₦566,319,820,343.40, $411,566,192.32, £71,306.25, and €182,877.10 during the period.

He said the Commission also recorded 7,503 convictions after filing 10,525 cases from over 19,000 petitions and 29,240 investigations.

Olukoyede described the achievements as tangible proof of the EFCC’s renewed commitment to combating economic and financial crimes nationwide.

He revealed that the Commission recovered 1,502 non-monetary assets, including 402 properties in 2023, 975 in 2024, and 125 so far in 2025.

“Among these recovered assets are two notable landmarks: the final forfeiture of 753 duplexes in Lokogoma, Abuja, and the forfeiture of Nok University, now the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State,” he stated.

He added that some recovered properties have been allocated to government agencies for use as offices in line with EFCC policy.

The anti-graft agency boss disclosed that part of the recovered funds was deployed to key national initiatives, including the Students Loan Scheme and Consumer Credit Scheme, with a total of ₦100 billion invested.

He said the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s vision of empowering citizens through education and affordable credit access.

High-Profile Cases

The EFCC Chairman also listed several high-profile prosecutions handled within the period.

They include cases involving former governors Willie Obiano, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Darius Ishaku, Theodore Orji, and Yahaya Bello, as well as former ministers Olu Agunloye, Mamman Saleh, Hadi Sirika, Charles Ugwu, and former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Olukoyede further disclosed that the Commission arrested 792 suspects linked to investment and cryptocurrency fraud in Lagos, including 192 foreigners who were prosecuted and deported.

“This development sent a strong message that Nigeria will not allow its territory to be turned into a safe haven for cybercriminals,” he said.

He noted that the EFCC has revived several longstanding corruption cases involving Fred Ajudua, former PDP Chairman Haliru Bello Mohammed, former NSA Sambo Dasuki, and ex-NSITF boss Ngozi Olojeme.

Olukoyede also announced the creation of a Task Force on Naira Abuse and Dollarisation of the Economy, which, he said, has made notable progress in sanitising currency operations nationwide.

The EFCC Chairman stressed that the Commission’s recoveries are not only about figures but also about improving national welfare.

Olukoyede added that agencies such as the NDDC, AMCON, FIRS, and NHIA have benefited from recovered funds, demonstrating transparency and accountability in asset management.