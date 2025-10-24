National Assembly Reviews Proposals For 55 New States, 278 Councils

The National Assembly has commenced deliberations on far-reaching constitutional amendments that could see the creation of 55 new states and 278 additional local government areas across the country.

Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North) stated this on Friday at the two-day joint retreat of the Senate and House of Representatives’ Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution in Lagos.

Jibrin, reaffirmed the legislature’s commitment to delivering “people-centred and timely” amendments to the constitution, according to a statement by his spokesman, Ismail Mudashir.

The Deputy Senate President, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, called on lawmakers to work towards fulfilling their promise of transmitting the first set of amendments to the state Houses of Assembly before the end of the year.

“It has been a long journey to bring the Senate and the House of Representatives’ Constitution Amendment proposals that cut across several sections and deal with different subject matters,” he said.

“We have been in this process for the past two years, engaging our constituents, critical stakeholders, institutions, civil society organizations and interest groups in town hall meetings, interactive sessions and public hearings, harvesting and synthesizing views and perspectives which has ultimately culminated to what we have here today — 69 bills, 55 state creation requests, two boundary adjustments and 278 local government creation requests.”

According to him, that members are expected to resolve these issues and make recommendations to both chambers, expressing optimism that progress could be achieved within the two-day session.

“It is not going to be a simple task to achieve within two days, but I believe we can do it, especially as we have promised Nigerians that we will deliver the first set of amendments to the State Houses of Assembly before the end of this year,” he added.

While stressing the need for patriotism and unity in the review exercise, Barau urged participants to avoid divisive tendencies.

“We are seated here as one committee. There should be no ‘we’ and ‘them’; we should be guided by the interests of Nigerians. I wish all of us a very fruitful deliberation and hope for recommendations that will meet the approval threshold of the provisions of Section 9 of the Constitution,” he said.