Niger State Tanker Explosion Death Toll Hits 45

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that the death toll from the petrol tanker explosion that occurred at Essa community along the Bida–Badeggi–Agaie road in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State has risen to 45.

It also said that 63 other victims sustained varying degrees of burns.

The Head of Operations, NEMA Minna Office, Hussaini Isah, who oversees Niger and Kwara States, disclosed this in a situation update issued to Channels Television on Friday.

According to him, the explosion was caused by a bad section of the road, which led to the accident.

He identified Essa as the most affected community.

“The fatalities now stand at 45 — comprising 12 males, 27 females, and six children.

“A total of 63 persons were injured, including 24 males, 32 females, and seven children,” Isah disclosed.

He explained that all the victims were casualties of fuel scooping following the crash.

Many of the victims initially received treatment at Essa Primary Health Centre and Idris Private Hospital before being transferred to Umaru Sanda General Hospital, Bida, and the Federal Medical Centre, Bida.

Injured Victims

Fourteen of the critically injured patients were later referred to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja for further treatment.

Isah further noted that key emergency stakeholders, including the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), NSEMA, FRSC, vigilantes, and community volunteers, were present at the scene to assist in rescue operations.

He added that the Niger State Government had provided medications to the affected hospitals, while some victims have voluntarily discharged themselves after receiving initial treatment.

Twelve more injured persons who were initially treated at home have now been returned to the hospital for better medical care.

However, Isah lamented that traffic congestion, bad road conditions, and poor network connectivity posed serious challenges to rescue and coordination efforts.

NEMA and NSEMA teams have since visited the affected hospitals to verify the number of patients and assess their conditions.

The agency also expressed hope that food items and relief materials would soon be provided to the families of the victims.