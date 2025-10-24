Super Falcons Soar Past Benin In WAFCON 2026 Qualifier

The Super Falcons of Nigeria started their qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in comfortable style after a 2–0 victory over the Benin Republic in Friday’s first-leg encounter played in Lomé, Togo.

First-half strikes from Chinwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo sealed the win for the nine-time African champions, who dictated play from start to finish and rarely looked troubled.

The Falcons announced their intent early, with Rasheedat Ajibade’s audacious sixth-minute lob beating goalkeeper Ogoun but crashing against the crossbar. Just moments later, Folashade Ijamilusi’s fierce drive forced a fine save as Nigeria piled on the pressure.

Their dominance paid off in the 23rd minute when Deborah Abiodun split the Beninese defence with a pinpoint pass to Ihezuo, who made no mistake from close range to hand Nigeria a deserved lead.

Benin nearly drew level in the 36th minute as Moumouni slipped through Nigeria’s backline, but goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie reacted superbly to deny her.

Before halftime, Abiodun was again the creator, finding Okoronkwo, who produced a composed finish to make it 2–0.

The Beninese side almost reduced the deficit just before the break when Moumouni’s effort struck the post.

The second half was a more measured affair, with Nigeria maintaining control while fending off Benin’s late advances. The defensive pairing of Osinachi Ohale and Tosin Demehin stood firm, while Nnadozie capped a fine display with a reflex save to keep out Sadikou’s header in the dying moments.

The result leaves the Super Falcons firmly in charge of the tie ahead of Tuesday’s return leg in Abeokuta at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, where they will look to complete the job and book their ticket to WAFCON 2026.