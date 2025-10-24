Unions Hail Gov Sani Over Minimum Wage Approval For Council Workers

A coalition of labour unions in Kaduna State has commended Governor Uba Sani for approving and implementing the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustments for all local government employees.

READ ALSO: Ondo Workers Demand ₦256,950 Minimum Wage

The unions — the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), and the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) — gave the commendation at a joint press conference in Kaduna.

Their leaders, Rayyanu Turunku (NULGE), Ibrahim Dalhatu (NUT), and Umar Fatika (MHWUN), described the governor’s action as a demonstration of empathy, fairness, and commitment to workers’ welfare.

They also announced the suspension of their planned warning strike, following the governor’s approval to implement the wage adjustments for all local government workers, including those under SUBEB and the Primary Healthcare Board, with effect from October 2025.

“The governor’s decision to implement the new wage structure amid fiscal constraints shows compassion, sincerity, and respect for the dignity of labour,” they said.

The labour unions applauded the administration’s efforts in transforming the education and healthcare sectors.

They cited the renovation and modernisation of classrooms across all 23 local government areas, the approval of the 65-year retirement age or 40 years of service policy for teachers, and the refund of over ₦500 million in ENDWELL savings deductions as major milestones.

The workers further praised the restoration of monthly ENDWELL contributions, noting that the welfare scheme provided critical support for teachers and their families, while commending the government’s correction of check-off dues and the successful staff verification exercise that improved accountability across the public service.

In the health sector, the unions lauded Governor Sani’s reforms, including the revitalisation of 255 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), the establishment of 23 PHC Centres of Excellence, and the recruitment of 1,800 health workers annually for the next five years.

They also acknowledged the implementation of the 2024 CONMESS and CONHESS salary scales, and Kaduna’s emergence as the 2024 Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge Champion for the North West Zone.

The labour leaders equally commended the governor for launching 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to provide free transportation for workers and students, describing the initiative as a timely measure to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal and reduce living costs.

Reaffirming their commitment to peaceful engagement, they pledged continued collaboration with the Kaduna State Government to consolidate the progress recorded under the Uba Sani administration.

“We call on our members to reciprocate the government’s goodwill through dedication, discipline, and professionalism,” they stated.

They also expressed confidence that the governor’s leadership would continue to promote workers’ welfare and strengthen the partnership between government and labour in the state.