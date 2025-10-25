Customs Seize ₦5.3b Worth Of Drugs Concealed In Imported Vehicles

The Nigeria Customs Service, Tin Can Island Port Command, has announced the interception of two containers laden with motor vehicles used to conceal illicit drugs worth ₦5.3 billion.

A Friday statement by the Tin Can Island Port Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC OE Ivara, noted that while addressing members of the press, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, highlighted the seizures as a testament to the Command’s resolve to safeguard Nigeria’s borders and ensure compliance with international trade regulations.

According to the Area Controller, the first container, with number HLXU8500072 and Bill of Lading Number HLCUTOR2506000834, originating from Montreal, Canada, was intercepted on 4 September 2025 through intelligence and coordinated enforcement efforts.

Upon physical examination, jointly conducted with other relevant agencies, the container was found to contain four vehicles with concealed quantities of 156 packets of Colorado Indica (a strain of cannabis) weighing 78 kilograms, and 1.2 kilograms of Hashish Oil.

The second container, numbered FANU 312876/9, was intercepted on 24 October 2025, following actionable intelligence provided by the Customs Area Controller.

The container, also carrying four vehicles, was found to conceal 2,081 packages of Cannabis Indica weighing 1,093 kilograms and eight packages of Crystal Methamphetamine weighing eight kilograms.

The total street value of the illicit drugs seized from both operations was estimated at ₦5.304 billion.

In line with established inter-agency collaboration protocols, the seized narcotic substances have been formally handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation, prosecution, and other necessary legal actions, the statement noted.

The Area Controller commended the NDLEA and other partner security agencies—including the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Navy, and other stakeholders—for their continued collaboration in combating drug trafficking and other transnational crimes.

He issued a stern warning to individuals and groups involved in illicit drug smuggling, noting that such acts undermine the nation’s economy and pose grave risks to national security and public health.

“Let it be known that Tin Can Island Port Command, under my watch, remains resolute, vigilant, and uncompromising in enforcing the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all international conventions to which Nigeria is a signatory”, the Controller stated.

He further urged legitimate importers and exporters to adhere strictly to trade regulations and ensure accurate declarations in all documentation.

The Controller expressed appreciation to the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, and his management team for their continuous support, as well as to the media for their sustained role in public sensitisation on compliance and patriotism.

He also commended the gallant officers and men of Tin Can Island Port Command for their professionalism and dedication, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to leveraging intelligence, technology, and inter-agency cooperation to secure Nigeria’s maritime borders and bring offenders to justice.

Receiving the seized items, the Commander of Narcotics, NDLEA Tincan Strategic Command, Commander Daniel Onyishi, commended the NCS for its vigilance and commitment in intercepting the illicit drugs.

He noted that the handover reflects the strong spirit of collaboration between both agencies in safeguarding the nation against the menace of drug trafficking.

Commander Onyishi emphasised that the NDLEA remains resolute in carrying out its mandate to ensure that all seized substances are thoroughly investigated and disposed of in accordance with established legal procedures.

He further reaffirmed the Agency’s readiness to strengthen existing partnerships with the NCS and other security agencies in the collective pursuit of a drug-free Nigeria.