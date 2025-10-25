‘Life Of Service,’ Obasanjo, Others Pay Tribute To Stella At Memorial

Twenty years after her death, the life and times of the later first lady of Nigeria, Mrs Stella Obasanjo came alive at a memorial thanksgiving service held at the Church of Christ the Glorious King in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The ceremony was attended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the son of the late wife, members of the Obasanjo and Abebe families, associates and other distinguished personalities.

Mrs Obasanjo died aged 59 on October 23, 2005, following a surgical procedure in Spain.

Dignitaries remembered the late Stella’s life of impact and service to her country, humanity associates and family.

‘Infectious Smile’

The former president, in a short response during an interview after the service, said, “We are here to celebrate a life of service.”

In his testimony during the church service, younger brother of the late first lady, John Abebe, said the she would be remembered for her infectious smile which he said always melted peoples’ hearts.

“Sister Stella was somebody you just couldn’t get angry with because she will always smile through everything, every difficulty,” he said.

“I remember when my oldest brother passed on as soon as my sister came from Abeokuta to see my parents or to stay with my parents, everything changed in the house.

“With her smile and huge encouragement to my parents, the grief was reduced.

“So, when I saw this announcement a few days ago, that was what occupied my heart throughout, and I knew that whatever I was going to say today was going to be based on her smile,” he added.

Her son, Muyiwa, described her as a caring mother.

“She was caring and protective as an only child, most people understand that, but also strict and would not tolerate any deviation from you.

“So, I have kept that in mind, and I have continued to try to live my life that way,” he said.

The modest and solemn service was also attened by former Ogun State governors, Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun, former chaplain of the Also Rock church, and Ameh Obaje, among other prominent personalities.

Speaking with newsmen, Daniel and Amosun praised Stella’s candour, saying she lived an exemplary life .

“We thank God for her life, 20 years down line, the legacy she left behind, the son and grandchildren, we will continue to miss her motherly support.

“During my time as governor of the state, we named a motherless home after her,” he said.

On his part, Amosun said “She loved Nigeria. And while she was with us, when she was first, everybody could attest to the fact that she carried herself well, and she did well in that office.

“She promoted that office and elevated that office. I will continue to pray that good Lord will grant her eternal rest.”