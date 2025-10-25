Radda Approves ₦677.6m For 2024/2025 Bursary, Scholarships

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has approved the release of ₦677,572,815 for the payment of bursary allowances, academic excellence awards, and special needs scholarships to Katsina students studying in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

With this latest round, Katsina State’s total investment in student support has now reached ₦2.6 billion, directly benefiting tens of thousands of students and reaffirming the State’s leadership in promoting educational advancement in Northern Nigeria.

Out of the total approved amount, ₦283,521,639 will be disbursed as bursary allowances to newly admitted Katsina students in tertiary institutions across the country.

Another ₦15 million has been earmarked for the Katsina State Government Award of Academic Excellence, which recognizes graduates with First-Class Honours in their respective disciplines.

In addition, ₦7 million has been set aside for the Annual Special Scholarship Programme aimed at supporting students with special needs.

This latest approval follows the earlier release of ₦372,051,176 in September 2024 for continuing students, bringing the total disbursement for the 2024/2025 academic session to ₦677,572,815.

A statement signed by Ibrahim Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary to Radda on Saturday noted that this approval underscores the governor’s firm belief in education as a catalyst for empowerment, growth, and social inclusion, in line with his Building Your Future Agenda which places human capital development at the heart of governance.

Mohammed maintained that since assuming office, Governor Radda has consistently prioritized education through massive investments in scholarship and bursary programmes.

He added that previous disbursements include ₦637,924,516 (for 47,935 students, 2020/2021 fresh and 2021/2022 continuing), ₦544,207,748 (for 37,802 students, 2021/2022 fresh and 2022/2023 continuing), ₦744,102,352 (for 50,438 students, 2022/2023 fresh and 2023/2024 continuing), and ₦372,051,176 for 2024/2025 continuing students.

READ ALSO: Gov Radda Swears-In Three Commissioners, Eight Permanent Secretaries

The Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Scholarship Board, Aminu Tsauri, described the governor’s approval as a landmark decision that reflects the administration’s unwavering commitment to human capital development.

“His Excellency has once again demonstrated that he sees education not as an expense but as a long-term investment in the future of Katsina State,” Tsauri said. “This gesture brings renewed hope to thousands of students, especially those from low-income families, who depend on government support to achieve their academic dreams. The Governor’s vision continues to inspire excellence, inclusion, and opportunity.”

Tsauri expressed deep appreciation to Governor Radda for making education a central pillar of his leadership, emphasizing that “this is not just about figures, but about vision and purpose.

“The Governor has shown that young people remain at the heart of Katsina’s transformation. He has given them a reason to believe that hard work and merit will always be rewarded.”

He also commended the Governing Members of the Scholarship Board for their transparency and professionalism, assuring that every kobo of the approved funds will be judiciously utilized for the benefit of deserving students.

According to him, award letters will be distributed to beneficiaries in their respective institutions beginning Tuesday, 28th October 2025, while newly admitted Katsina students currently in the Nigerian Law School are expected to report to the Scholarship Board Headquarters between Monday, 27th and Thursday, 30th October 2025 for documentation and further processing.

Beyond local bursaries, the Radda administration has expanded its educational vision globally. Dozens of Katsina students from all 34 local government areas are currently studying under the State’s foreign scholarship programme in specialized fields such as Artificial Intelligence at Xi’an Shiyou University, China; Bioengineering at Xuzhou University of Technology, China; and Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) at Nahda University, Beni Suef, Egypt.

These international programmes reflect Governor Radda’s determination to position Katsina youth as global citizens. equipped with modern knowledge and skills to drive innovation, healthcare advancement, and economic growth both at home and abroad.

Through these continuous interventions, the Radda administration is laying a strong foundation for educational excellence. ensuring that every Katsina child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive, regardless of background or circumstance.