NDLEA Arrests Socialite Pretty Mike, Over 100 Others At Lagos Club

Lagos socialite, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, alias Pretty Mike, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during a raid on a nightclub in the Victoria Island area of the state.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying over 100 suspects were arrested when the drug party was going on.

Babafemi claimed that cartons of banned substances, including Loud and laughing gas, were recovered from the venue during the operation conducted in the early hours of Sunday, October 26, 2025.

According to him, NDLEA operatives acting on credible intelligence had infiltrated the club around 11 pm on Saturday before swooping in on the gathering about 3 am based on standard operating procedures.

“Over 100 suspects, including the owner of the club, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, alias Pretty Mike, were arrested and taken into custody for screening. Cartons of illicit substances, including Loud and laughing gas, were recovered from suspects at the party and the club’s store,” the statement read.

“The raid followed intelligence about the drug party. NDLEA operatives who were embedded in the party between 11 pm on Saturday, 25th October, however, disrupted the gathering at 3 am on Sunday, 26th October based on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).”

Similarly, the anti-narcotics agency said a total of 70 parcels of cocaine factory packed in walls of cocoa butter formula body cream containers heading to London, United Kingdom, were uncovered at the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, with three suspects arrested in a series of follow-up operations across Lagos.

NDLEA said it thwarted an attempt by a 35-year-old Lesotho national, Lemena Mark, to export 103.59 grams of methamphetamine concealed in a Diabeto’s Herbs coffee tea pack to the Philippines on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA) Enugu on Wednesday, 22nd October.

“The cocaine consignments weighing 3.60 kilograms were discovered on 14th October 2025 during examination of cargoes packaged as personal effects going to London, UK on an Air Peace flight.

“A cargo agent, Lawal Mustapha Olakunle, who presented the consignment for airfreight, was promptly arrested while investigations stretching into two weeks led to the arrest of two principal suspects linked to the attempt to export the concealed Class A drug to the UK.

“In a follow-up operation on 18th October, a female healthcare worker, Ogunmuyide Taiwo Deborah, was arrested, following which Mutiu Adebayo Adebiyi, the Chief Executive Officer of a travel agency, Mutiu Adebiyi & Co, was arrested at his 23 Ladoke Akintola Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos office on Monday 20th October.”