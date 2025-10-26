Police Arrest Two Suspects, Foil Robbery In Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi State have foiled a robbery attempt and arrested two suspected armed robbers found in possession of two locally made guns and a stolen motorcycle in Azare town, Katagum Local Government Area.

Disclosing this to journalists on Sunday in Bauchi, spokesman for the State Police Command, Ahmad Wakil, said the incident occurred on Saturday when police received a distress call from a resident of the Gandum Wambai area in Azare.

“The caller reported that armed individuals had invaded his business premises, GKY Food and Oil Mills, and fled with a motorcycle after threatening the occupants with firearms.

“Acting promptly, operatives from the Azare Divisional Police Headquarters, working alongside local vigilantes, launched a pursuit that led to the arrest of the suspects at Lafiya village along the Lafiya–Gwasame Road.”

According to the Command’s spokesman, items recovered from the suspects include two locally made guns and the stolen Bajaj motorcycle.

Wakil said Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, commended the officers and vigilance group members for their swift and coordinated response.

“He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to sustaining proactive measures against crime and ensuring the protection of lives and property across the State,” he said.

Wakil said investigations were ongoing to determine whether the suspects were linked to a wider criminal network.

He urged the residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly, so that the police could maintain peace and security.