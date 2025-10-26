VIDEO: How Over 10 Policemen Bundled Sowore Out Of Court Premises — Lawyer 

Human rights lawyer, Temitope Temokun, has recounted how over ten police officers ‘forcefully whisked’ away activist Omoyele Sowore from the Kuje Magistrate Court premises on Friday.

In an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s Inside Sources on Sunday, Temokun described the incident as “unnecessary and premeditated,” adding that attempts to record the arrest were met with violence.

“Those who tried to capture the scene were brutalised by the officers. I was also assaulted and sustained injuries,” he said.

According to him, Sowore and other defendants had fulfilled their bail conditions within 30 minutes after the magistrate’s ruling, yet officers stormed the premises and “bundled him into a vehicle.”

Temokun criticised the police, alleging they lacked proper authorisation to transfer Sowore to Kuje Prison. “They tried to masquerade the situation and patch it up, but the Kuje authorities initially rejected him,” he noted.

Sowore was earlier granted ₦500,000 bail with two sureties, alongside other defendants arrested during the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest. Despite meeting the conditions, he was rearrested and is expected to face arraignment on Monday, October 27, 2025.