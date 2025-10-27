Amupitan Pledges Collaboration With National Assembly For Credible, Fair Elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, has pledged to work closely with the National Assembly to deliver a credible, fair, and transparent electoral process for Nigeria.

According to a statement by INEC on Monday, Prof. Amupitan made the commitment while addressing participants at the 56th Annual National Conference of the Nigerian Association of Law Teachers (NALT), held at the Federal University of Lokoja, where he was also honoured for his dedication and service.

Speaking on ongoing efforts to amend the Electoral Act, the INEC Chairman said the Commission would actively engage with lawmakers to ensure that reforms reflect lessons learned from past elections and strengthen public confidence in the process.

“I will start waiting to participate in the National Assembly to be sure that we have a learning electoral process and laws that you and I and Nigerians should be proud of,” Amupitan said.

He emphasized that a well-structured legal framework is the foundation of a credible electoral system.

“Law is not merely a set of rules but a foundation upon which societies build their progress,” he noted.

Amupitan added that one of the goals of the ongoing reform is to reduce electoral litigations by ensuring fairness and transparency at every stage.

“Let us not see electoral petitions in court,” he urged, calling for a process that reflects the will of the people.

The INEC Chairman was presented with a plaque by the Federal University of Lokoja in recognition of his “dedication, hard work, and inspiration to many.”

He used the occasion to call on the academic community to continue supporting efforts aimed at deepening Nigeria’s democracy.

Amupitan was sworn in as the Chairman of INEC by President Bola Tinubu on October 23.

His swearing in by the President came a week after the Senate confirmed his appointment following a screening session on October 16.

Tinubu appointed Amupitan to fill the vacant position, following Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s exit. Yakubu served from 2015 till October 2025.