Families Of Missing Israeli Hostages Demand Pause In Gaza Truce Plan

The families of Israeli hostages on Monday demanded that the next steps in the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire be put on hold until Hamas returns the remaining bodies of dead captives.

“Hamas knows exactly where every one of the deceased hostages is held. Two weeks have passed since the deadline set in the agreement for the return of all 48 hostages, yet 13 remain in Hamas captivity,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

“The families urge the Government of Israel, the United States administration and the mediators not to advance to the next phase of the agreement until Hamas fulfils all of its obligations and returns every hostage to Israel,” the association said.

On October 10, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect, ending the Gaza war, which was triggered by the Palestinian group’s cross-border attack that resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people in Israel.

Hamas militants also took 251 people hostage during the attack.

Israel’s subsequent assault on Gaza killed at least 68,527 people, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry that the UN considers reliable.

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, brokered by the United States and mediators Qatar and Egypt, Hamas has released its remaining 20 living hostages and the remains of 15 of the 28, which Israel had already confirmed dead.

Hamas says it is committed to the ceasefire and insists it is trying to return 13 more bodies — 11 more Israelis and two workers from Thailand and Tanzania — but that the search has been hampered by the destruction wrought on Gaza during the war.

In a statement to the media on Saturday, lead Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya said, “There are challenges in locating the bodies of Israeli captives because the occupation has altered the terrain of Gaza.

“Moreover, some of those who buried the bodies have been martyred or no longer remember where they buried them.”

In the past two days, Egypt has sent recovery crews and heavy earth-moving equipment into Gaza, with Israeli approval, to help with the recovery operation.

No firm timescale has been put on the next stages of the plan, but US President Donald Trump’s administration is working to set up an international security force with troops from Arab and Muslim nations to police the truce.

The US military has also sent up a coordination centre in southern Israel to monitor the ceasefire and to coordinate aid and reconstruction, but aid agencies are pushing for greater access for humanitarian convoys inside Gaza.

Israel has withdrawn its forces from Gaza’s main cities but still controls around half of the territory from positions on a so-called “Yellow Line”, and it has resisted calls to allow aid through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.